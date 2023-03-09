SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a theft that happened earlier this week in Springfield.

The theft happened at the Animal Protective League, located at 1001 Taintor Road, during the early morning hours of March 5. Officials said that several items were taken from the property, including a work platform and six 55-gallon drums. The stolen items were valued at $450.

Video captured a male suspect in a white pickup truck loading the work platform into the truck, but it is unclear if he also stole the barrels.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Using any of these methods ensures 100% tipster anonymity and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash.