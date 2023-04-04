SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help as they look to help solve an attempted catalytic converter theft that happened last week.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened just before 6 a.m. on March. 27. Officials said a man cut the catalytic converter off a box truck at Cabinetland, located at 4340 Peoria Road in Springfield. This caused an estimated $4,000 worth of damage.

Officials added that the theft was thwarted when a business employee arrived onsite. When that happened, the suspect dropped the catalytic converter and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, a photo of which is available below.

Photo courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these means are anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash if the information provided results in an arrest.