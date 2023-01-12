SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week.

The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by two young males on bikes who were wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and both began to search his pockets. They took approximately $30 before fleeing the area.

Photos of the suspects were not available for release.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted by calling 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in a reward can be rewarded with up to $2,500.