SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools.

Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. 8. He added that video footage taken at Washington shows a male and female suspect lighting two fires outside the school, one of which was near a gas main. Damage at Washington was estimated to cost $3,000.

Photo courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Szabados said there are no photos available from Matheny-Withrow at this time and it is unclear if the incidents are related.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods, all of which will accept tips anonymously: by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.