CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month.

Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church Street in Champaign. Using that ID card, the man withdrew $8,800 from another person’s bank account and then left.

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying the man, who was captured on video recorded by the bank’s security cameras. He appeared to be a White male with a receding hairline and was wearing a blue surgical mask, a blue jacket and light-colored pants.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest in this case can be rewarded with up to $1,000.