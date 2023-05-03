CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Chatham are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts in town and Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding the person or people responsible.

Police officials said a total of six thefts were reported to them between March 12 and April 27. Half of them happened at Iron Gate Storage on Mansion Road while the others happened in the driveways of the victim’s homes. One happened at College and Church Streets, another happened at Chestnut and Hazel Streets and the third happened at Park Avenue and Magnolia Drive.

No photos of the suspect(s) are currently available. Any that do become available will be posted to Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers’ website.

Anyone who can identify a suspect in this theft string is asked to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these methods is anonymous and eligible for a reward in the event of an arrest.