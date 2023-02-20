CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a credit card fraud that happened last month.

Officials said that on Jan. 26, three people used stolen debit and credit cards at various businesses in both Champaign and Urbana. During the course of this spending spree, they charged over $7,000 worth of electronics, clothing and gift cards.

The suspects changed their clothes between stores but were seen arriving and leaving in the same car: a newer model white SUV, possibly Mercedes GLC 300, with black license plates or license plate covers.

The suspects are described as being:

A Hispanic male with a medium build in his 30s or 40s

A White male with a heavy build in his 20s

A Hispanic male with a thin build in his 20s

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $1,000 if an arrest is made in this case.