URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of bicycle thefts on the University of Illinois campus.

University Police officials reported earlier this month that bike thefts, while common every year, are up this year in particular. This is the result of a rise in popularity and use of electric bikes and sooters. Conventional bikes, however, are being stolen in far greater numbers.

Crime Stoppers said that several bike thefts were reported at the Campus Instructional Facility, located at 1405 West Springfield Avenue, between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25. They believe one person is responsible for at least four thefts.

From surveillance cameras, the suspect was determined to be a White male with brown hair, possible in his 30s.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is encouraged to submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 if an arrest is made using that information.