MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance from the public in solving an attempted theft that resulted in criminal damage.

Officials said that during the overnight hours of Nov. 21, someone tried to steal two classic cars from Two Lane Motors in Mahomet. Though the suspect(s) were not successful in stealing the cars, they did cause extensive damage to the cars during the attempt.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to submit what they know to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement, and are stripped of any personal identification information, ensuring 100% anonymity. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 to a tipster if the information they submit results in an arrest.