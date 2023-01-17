CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week.

The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. and demanded money. The employees refused the demand and the man left without obtaining any money.

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect, who was captured on the bank’s security cameras. He is Black and was wearing a face mask, a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a light purple wig.

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who has information regarding this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.