SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery.

Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because of his age and health status, the battery is considered aggravated.

The suspect was described as being a man in his 30s with a beard and was wearing a black jacket, a yellow hat, jeans and sunglasses. He was possibly driving a white four-door vehicle.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the suspect’s identity can submit a tip anonymously using one of three methods:

Calling 217-788-8427

Visiting Crime Stoppers’ website

Using the P3 Tips app

Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500.