CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week.

Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a wellness check and found Henderson in a parked car. They believe he died from a gunshot wound the night before.

Champaign Police said that every piece of information is valuable in the investigation. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 217-373-8477. People can also submit information to Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with up to $5,000.