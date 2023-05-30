CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into a shooting that happened in Champaign earlier this month has pinpointed a suspect. Crime Stoppers is now asking the public for help in identifying him.

The shooting happened on May 5 in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Police officials said that an argument in that area around 11:45 p.m. escalated into shots being fired, and an uninvolved woman was grazed in the hand by a bullet. She was treated at the scene by EMS and did not have to go to the hospital.

The person police suspect of having a role in this shooting was recorded on security cameras. He is described as being a Black male approximately 30 to 40 years old with shirt hair and a goatee. he was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants and red and white shoes.

Anyone who has additional footage from the area, whether on a cell phone or exterior home or business security cameras, is asked to review their footage to look for suspicious persons of vehicles that were in the area at the time of the incident. Champaign Police believe such footage could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who has footage or other information about this shooting, such as the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips submitted through these methods is anonymous, even to law enforcement, and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.