URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary in Urbana last month that resulted in the theft of dozens of power tools.

The burglary happened on Jan. 18 at a storage garage on Willow Road near the intersection with Country Club Road. Officials said that at 5 p.m., an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the garage and stole 32 tools that included a hammer drill, circular saws, charging stations, drill sets, a trim gun, a compact router and a wet/dry vacuum. The total value of the stolen tools is estimated at $11,000.

No photos from the scene of the crime are available.

Anyone who has information that can solve this burglary and theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using that information.