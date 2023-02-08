ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester.

Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen items were valued at over $1,000. The suspect(s) are believed to have driven in a black 2011 Kia Sorento with a California registration of 6RZM430 (pictured below).

Photo courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who can identify the suspect(s) is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash if an arrest is made using that information.