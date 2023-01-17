URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges.

Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued.

In addition to the aggravated battery charges, Arenibar is now facing charges of failure to appear and violation of bail bond.

Arenibar is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds in weight, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 45 Ivanhoe Drive in Urbana.