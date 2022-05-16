CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a case.

In a news release, officials said officers were called in reference to a fight that happened around 2:15 a.m. April 30 at Green Street Café in Champaign. Two women were having an argument when it turned into a physical fight. A woman was stabbed. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and then released. Additionally, a man did try to break up the fight and was hurt as well. Officers said his injuries were minor.

Officers are trying to find a woman they believe is a suspect in this case. She possibly left the area in a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to officials.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online.