URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in identifying a man who used counterfeit money at an Urbana Walgreens last month.

Officials said that on Aug. 23, the suspect entered the Walgreens at 302 East University Avenue and made a paper money deposit into a Cash App account. The suspect handed five $100 bills to the cashier helping with the transaction, bills that were later determined to be fake.

Urbana Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, who was recorded on store security cameras. He is described as being a light-skinned Black male with a medium build and short hair. He was wearing a multi-colored hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, and drove a gray four-door sedan with black wheels.

Photos courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers through these methods is 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.