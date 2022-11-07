CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site.

Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects gained entry by cutting a hole in the fence and once inside, they stole construction tools and equipment.

Across all three burglaries, the suspects stole over $15,000 worth of equipment. They also damaged several toolboxes while prying them open.

Security cameras captured the suspect and another person of interest on film. The suspect is described as being a Black male with a medium build. The person of interest is described as being White with long light-brown or reddish hair, a beard and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to submit that information to Champaign Conty Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with cash if an arrest is made using submitted information.