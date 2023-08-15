SPRINGFIELD. Ill. (WCIA) — A home invasion and burglary in Springfield over the weekend resulted in over $1,300 worth of property being stolen, all while the person living there was home.

Now Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is getting involved with the hope that someone can provide a tip that can help solve the case.

The burglary happened Saturday morning in the area of 16th and Cedar Streets. Officials said that between 5 and 6 a.m., a male suspect shattered a rear window and stole TVs and video gaming equipment. The shattered window cost an additional $500 to repair.

Courtesy: Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

A photo taken inside the home shows the man has close shaved hair and a beard.

Anyone who has information about this crime or the person who committed it is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information provided.