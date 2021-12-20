Crime stoppers looking for tips on shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help in solving a November shooting in Champaign that sent a woman to the hospital.



The shooting happened on the night of November 12 at Oakwood Trace Apartments in the 1100 block of North Third Street in Champaign. Officers found several apartments hit by gunfire. Later, a 40 year-old woman showed up at the hospital with one gunshot wound.



Crime Stoppers is also highlighting its wanted person of the week: 27 year-old Darrion D. Brown of Urbana. He’s wanted for failing to appear in court on several cases. Brown is 6’04” and 185 pounds.

Photo provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers

If you have information on either of these cases, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers in one of three ways: by calling 217-373-TIPS, by visiting 373tips.com, or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app on your smartphone. Tips are given to a non-local, non-law enforcement answering service. Tipsters do not have to give their name, and they do not have to testify in court. Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 as determined by the Crime Stoppers board.