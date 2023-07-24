URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana home was burglarized earlier this month and Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.

Officials said that on July 3, police were informed of a residential burglary at a home near West Elm and South McCullough Streets. Someone had broken into the house and stole several items belonging to the people living there.

A week later, officials said a man tried to pawn some of the stolen items, but the pawnshop declined to purchase the items because the suspect presented a fake ID card.

The suspect was recorded on the store’s security cameras. He was described as being Black with a medium build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt with the Adidas wordmark printed on it in white.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the person responsible is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these means is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.