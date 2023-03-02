SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the person who fired shots outside a fitness center last month.

Officials said that the incident happened outside Esporta Fitness, 2501 Wabash Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. Multiple shots were fired, but no one was hurt and no property was damaged. The suspect subsequently fled the area on foot.

No photos of the suspect are currently available, but any that do become available will be posted on Crime Stoppers’ website.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information that can help the investigation is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers. Tips are anonymous when submitted through the following methods: calling 217- 788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash.