SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a car theft from a grocery store that happened last week, and Crime Stoppers is looking for tips from the public that could solve the case.

Officials said the theft happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 11. The victim parked their car in the parking lot of Seven Brothers Grocery, located at 1801 South 11th Street, and went into the store. While the victim was inside, a man got into their car and drove away.

Officials added that the car was later recovered, but the suspect has yet to be identified. He is described as being a Black male who was wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, gray pants and blue shoes at the time.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to submit their knowledge to Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these methods is 100% anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash if an arrest is made using the information provided.