CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a forgery and theft that happened earlier this year.

Officials said that on Jan. 26, two people entered Champaign’s Best Buy, located at 2117 North Prospect Avenue, and stole vacuum cleaners valued at $1,600. They added the suspects presented forged receipts that pretended they had bought the vacuum cleaners using the Best Buy app.

The suspects left the store in a dark SUV, possible a Ford Explorer. One appeared to be a white male with glasses and a brown/gray beard and mustache. He was wearing a baseball cap, a black hoodie, a green jacket and jeans. The other suspect appeared to be a White female wearing a Chicago Bears stocking cap, a light green hoodie, a tan jacket, red pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted using these methods are 100% anonymous and can be eligible for up to $5,000 if an arrest is made.