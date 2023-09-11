CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in assisting Champaign Police with a shooting investigation.

Officials said that just after midnight on Sept. 3, Champaign Police responded to Providence Circle for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that two people were driving in a white or beige SUV when the passenger began firing. Five cars were hit by bullets and officers found shell casings at the scene, but no one was reported to be hurt.

Both suspects are described as Black men. One was wearing a baseball cap and a mask. The other was wearing a full-face mask.

Police and Crime Stoppers believe that video footage may be of assistance in the investigation. Anyone who has either security cameras on the outside of their property in the area, or who recorded video in the area on their cell phones, is asked to review their footage and look for suspicious people of vehicles.

Anyone who has video footage or other information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.