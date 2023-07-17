CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary that resulted in over $4,000 worth of cash and merchandise being stolen.

The burglary happened the morning of June 11 at Soma Ultralounge, located at 320 North Neil Street in downtown Champaign. Officials said that someone entered the business through an unsecured door at 3:44 a.m. and pried open two cash registers, stealing the cash inside and multiple other items before leaving. Officials said the same man came back with a second man hours later at 8:21 a.m., and they together stole more than $4,000 worth of alcohol.

The two suspects were captured on the business’ security cameras. One was described as being Black with shoulder-length dread-style hair and a full beard. He was wearing a hat, t-shirt and sweatpants during the first break-in and returned wearing a black sweatshirt reading “Illinois” and camouflage shorts.

The second suspect was described as being Black and in his 50s with a shaved head and a full gray beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts along with glasses. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide other information about the burglary is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these methods is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided results in an arrest.