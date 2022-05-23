RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in Rantoul earlier this month.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane in the Pheasant Ridge Subdivision at 8:22 p.m. on May 14 after multiple people heard shots in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and discovered several houses were hit by bullets.

Witnesses reported seeing up to three people who were possibly involved in this incident. One is described as a Black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and having dark hair. Another is described as a White male wearing a white shirt and dark pants. No description is available on the third suspect. They were last seen running north of the scene.

Rantoul Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and obtaining any surveillance video related to this shooting. People with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or via the P3 Tips app.

All tips are anonymous and tips that result in an arrest will be rewarded with up to $5,000.