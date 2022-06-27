CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves.

A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area.

In total, the two women have stolen about $10,000 in merchandise from at least three Menards locations in the region.

Those stores are located in Normal and Danville, Illinois. They even traveled out of state to Terre Haute, Indiana to steal from that Menards location too.

Authorities released a picture from store surveillance video to show what they look like.

They left in a silver-colored SUV with a cargo hatch that swings open.

If you have any information about this crime, you can report that anonymously, and you can also receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. All you have to do is point your cellphone’s camera at this flow code, and that’ll take you to the Crime Stoppers’ site where you can submit all your information.