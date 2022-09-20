CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in tracking down a pair of thieves.

The crime happened on Aug. 16 at Champaign’s Walmart, located at 2610 North Prospect Avenue. Officials said two men walked into the store and stole over $500 worth of merchandise, concealing the stolen items in a tote and then leaving without paying. They drove away in a white GMC truck.

The suspects are described as being Black and 40-50 years of age. One was wearing an orange sleeveless t-shirt adorned with an A+ Mechanicals, LLC logo and was also wearing grey shorts. The other was wearing a tan hat, black t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with cash.