DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it.

Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Police say they found the damaged ATM with various tools near the machine. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from it.

Surveillance cameras captured two people breaking into the machine, but their faces were covered.

A witness told authorities they saw several male suspects leaving the area in a blue-colored Chrysler 300.

If you have any information about this crime, you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information leading to the arrest of the people involved.