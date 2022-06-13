CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people whom authorities believe stole more than $3,000 worth of jewelry last month.

The theft happened on May 14 at approximately 6:15 p.m. A man and two juveniles, all male, walked into the Zales at Market Place Mall and appeared to work together to steal a gold chain. They all fled the store together.

All three suspects are Black. The adult was described as tall and wearing round gold-rimmed glasses, a baseball cap, red or orange shirt and blue jeans with a brightly-colored belt. One of the juveniles was wearing a dark hoodie and gray pants and the other was wearing a black-and-white patterned hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who has information regarding the identities of these suspects is encouraged to submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All information is submitted anonymously and tips that result in arrest can result in a cash reward.