CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month.

Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door by loss prevention and subsequently left the store on foot.

The suspect appeared to be a Black male wearing black clothing, including a stocking cap, jacket and pants, and tan shoes.

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with cash if an arrest is made using said tips.