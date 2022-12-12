CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft and battery incident that happened in October.

Crime Stoppers officials said that at 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 30, a man was walking in the area of Green and Fourth Streets when someone came up from behind the victim and grabbed the food that was in his hand. The victim ran after the offender, who proceeded to attack the victim with three other people. Before fleeing west on Green Street, the offenders also took the victim’s phone.

The incident was captured on video with a pair of still images provided.

Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying the people captured on video. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are processed by a third-party answering service – not law enforcement – and are electronically stripped of any identification information to ensure the tipster remains anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward to tipsters if their tip results in an arrest.