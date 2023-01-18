SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago.

Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of two vehicles owned by the store. The suspect took an assortment of tools from the vehicles before leaving the area.

The stolen tools are valued at approximately $6,000 while the damage to the vehicles will cost $1,200 to repair. The suspect and the car they were driving was captured on security cameras.

Anyone who can identity the suspect and/or their vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash in an arrest is made.