RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month.

Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots had indeed been fired and discovered a home had been hit.

Officers found nearby security camera footage that depicted a potential suspect. The person was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored athletic pants with a white stripe along the leg and white shoes.

Rantoul Police are asking any home or business owner in the area with surveillance cameras to review their recorded footage and look for any suspicious people or vehicles in the area before or after the incident. Anyone who has information about the incident or the suspect can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

All tips are submitted anonymously and can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000.