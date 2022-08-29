RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting.

Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person.

Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton Drive and Cantonment Avenue. That was Sunday Aug. 14 before 11 p.m.

Authorities believe three people in black clothes approached a vehicle and started shooting at it. They say another person in a red hooded sweatshirt started shooting at another person.

It doesn’t sound like anyone was hit, but property was damaged.

If you have any information about this crime, you can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or you can use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All submitted tips are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed to a third-party answering service.