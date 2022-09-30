SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect.

The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with cigarettes; when they confronted the suspect, he shoved an employee who was carrying a cash drawer. The employee spilled the money that was inside and the suspect grabbed a $20 bill before running out of the store.

Anyone who has information about the suspect’s identity is asked to inform Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500 in cash.