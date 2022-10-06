SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month.

The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store with approximately $750 worth of items without paying. The stolen items included electrical wire and a string trimmer.

The suspects left the store in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe and drove away on northbound Walnut.

Anyone who has information about the theft or the people responsible can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that lead to an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500.