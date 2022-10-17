URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week.

The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 worth of merchandise to the self-checkout lanes and “skip scanned” many of the items. They attempted to pay for the remining items with a credit card, but the payment was denied. Officials said they proceeded to bag all of the items and left the store without paying.

One of the suspects is described as being a White male approximately 60 years old with an average height and medium build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a blue hat with the letter E on it, glasses, a navy-blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a brown wristwatch and white or grey Chuck Taylor-type shoes.

The second suspect is described as being a Black female approximately 50 years old with an average height, thin build and with long hair or a long wig. She was wearing a black hat with white lettering, a multi-colored tie-dyed jacket, black leather or pleather pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to provide that information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can result in a cash reward if an arrest is made using that tip.