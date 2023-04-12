SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers released a statement that they are assisting the Springfield Police Department in connection to a residential theft and criminal damage incident.

Police said a homeowner arrived home on April 2 around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. Carpenter Street when they saw a white Chevrolet Malibu in their driveway.

They said a man jumped the fence while the vehicle began to drive away, while the driver of the vehicle stopped to allow the other man to get in and they left the area.

Officials said there is $400 in damage and $400 in thefts that happened during the burglary.

Police ask if you can identify the suspect to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on their website, or use the P3 mobile app. If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.

Reminder: Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.