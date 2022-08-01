CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts.

In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, a man walks into the store, loads a backpack with liquor and leaves without paying. Crime Stoppers said he has stolen $900 worth of liquor.

The suspect appears to be a Black male with a medium build.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect’s identity or any other crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. All tips are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $5000 if they lead to an arrest.