SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a person who robbed a Springfield hotel at gunpoint last week.

Officials said that around 9:30 p.m. on June 5, a masked person walked into the lobby of the Red Roof Inn at 3200 Singer Avenue. That person held multiple people at gunpoint and took $1,500 in cash before leaving on foot heading north.

The suspect was described as being shorter in stature and was wearing a white mask, dark pants and a gray sweatshirt. The sweatshirt, officials said, appeared to have the logo and lettering of Brigham Young University in Utah printed on it.

Photos of the suspect are currently not available.

Anyone who can provide information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and eligible for up to $2,500 in cash if they lead to an arrest.