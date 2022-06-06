CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving an shooting that left two people hurt last month. One of those victims was just five years old at the time.

Kamryn Riley was only a few days away from his sixth birthday when bullets flew into his home near Fourth and Church Streets on May 18. One of the bullet hit Riley in the hand; he was treated at the hospital and released shortly after. An 18-year-old man was also hurt in that shooting; he too survived.

Officers found multiple shell casings at Fourth and Church and determined that two suspects walking on foot opened fire on a third person in the street. The suspects fled the area in a white four-door sedan, last seen traveling north on Fourth Street.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Home or business owners in the area with exterior surveillance cameras are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department, which believes video footage may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is also encouraged to inform Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tipsters are anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and information that results in an arrest can result in up to a $5,000 reward.