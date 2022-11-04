SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month.

The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when they were hit by shots fired from a dark colored sedan that was also driving southbound on 11th.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance cameras; a photo can be viewed below:

Photo courtesy of Sangamon County Crime Stoppers

Video showed there were two other cars at the intersection during the shooting, meaning that someone likely has information that could help investigators. Anyone who can identify the suspect or their car is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can result in a reward of $2500 if an arrest is made using that tip.