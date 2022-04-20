SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, officers were dispatched to a house on North 12th Street at around 9 p.m. for a wellness check. When they went inside the house, they found the body of 57-year-old Kimberly Coleman.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon performed an autopsy the following day and determined Coleman died a stab wound.

Anyone who has information about this case or the person(s) responsible for Coleman’s death is encouraged to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.