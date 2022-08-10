DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death.

Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been shot; one of them – 14-year-old T’Earra Moore – was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims survived.

Authorities believe there were several witnesses. People who have information about this shooting can report that information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-423-8477. Information that leads to an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.