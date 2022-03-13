CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cannon’s whereabouts can submit their information by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. All submissions are anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for tips that lead to an arrest.