RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges.

Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 for these offenses.

Parker is described as being Black, 5 feet, 8 inches in height, and 155 pounds in weight. He has black hair and brown eyes and his last known address is 1091 Saint Andrews Circle in Rantoul.

Anyone who has information regarding Parker’s whereabouts or information about any other fugitive in Champaign County is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers. All tips can be submitted anonymously using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these methods can be rewarded with cash if an arrest is made using said tip.