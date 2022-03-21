URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in collecting more information about a deadly shooting that happened on March 5.

According to Urbana Police, at around 10:45 p.m., they were dispatched to an apartment complex on Welch Drive in response to a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Henry Golden with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police also said another victim arrived at the hospital by personal transport and he is recovering from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a disagreement outside a house party in the complex. Surveillance video revealed there were several potential witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information, photographs, or video recordings captured in the area prior to or after the incident, or from inside or outside the party, to come forward.

Anyone with more information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.